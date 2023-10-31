DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Delhi man appeared in Delaware County Court yesterday and answered to the sexually charged crimes brought against him.

42-year-old Darren Moscato appeared before the Honorable Judge John Hubbard for a conference on October 30 and pleaded guilty to Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree.

Moscato admitted that he engaged in sexually explicit conversations online with a person he believed to be a child. He further admitted that the conversation depicted nudity and sexual conduct. Moscato states that he was aware that the nature of the conversation was harmful to minors.

After Hubbard accepted the guilty plea, the Court sentenced Moscato to a three-year term of probation supervision, with sex offender terms and conditions. The sex offender terms and conditions prohibit Moscato from associating with any individual under the age of 18 without the direct supervision of an adult that is approved by a probation officer. The terms also prohibit him from entering any place that children congregate. Moscato’s electronic devices will be subjected to monitoring by the Delaware County Probation Department as well.

The Court imposed fines and surcharges totaling $700.