(WIVT/WBGH) – A Delaware County man is facing prison time for failing to update his sex offender registration.

United States Attorney Carla Freedman and United States Marshal David McNulty announced on Friday that Michael Frascatore, 59, of Treadwell pleaded guilty to failing to register and update his registration as a sex offender to include an email address that he failed to disclose.

Frascatore, who was convicted in federal court in 2008 for distributing child pornography, admitted that he was designated as a Level I sex offender in New York and knew that he was required to report, among other things, all email addresses he used.

However, he created a new email address in April 2019, using his own name and home address. He admitted to maintaining this email address for four years without disclosing as required under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). Frascatore was on supervised release at the time of this offense, and said he knowingly failed to disclose his email address to U.S. Probation.

Additionally, he admitted to violating the terms of his supervised release by using an unauthorized internet-capable phone while maintaining the undisclosed email account. He also admitted to knowingly communicating with minors online. Frascatore said he sent explicit photos of himself to minors and requested nude photos in return during this time.

Frascatore is facing a maximum term of 10 years in prison for the SORNA offense as well as a fine of up to $250,00 and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life. He faces a maximum term of two years in prison for violating his supervised release.

Frascatore is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2.