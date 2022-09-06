DELAWARE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, a Davenport man was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child and distributing and possessing child pornography.

Jeremie Hoyt, 42, admitted that he used a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct. In 2019 and 2020, Hoyt produced a sexually explicit photograph and video of the child and later distributed the content over the internet to other users on a messaging app.

Hoyt still had the sexually explicit image and video on his iPad when law enforcement searched his home in April of 2021.

U.S. District Judge Glen Suddaby also imposed a 30 year term of supervised release, which will begin after Hoyt is released from prison, and ordered Hoyt to pay a $500 special assessment. Hoyt will be required to register as a sex offender.