DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Delaware County man has admitted to robbing a seasonal residence.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced that 32-year-old Kyle Oakley of South Kortright appeared in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

An investigation revealed that Oakley forcibly entered a home in March of 2022. Delaware County Sheriff Deputy Cody Tromblee responded to the scene of the incident on March 8, 2022, after the homeowner reported damage to his front door. As he was investigating the scene, Tromblee located a Nike sweatshirt that did not belong to the homeowner. The sweatshirt was processed and submitted to the New York State Police Crime Lab for DNA extraction. Forensic evaluation detected Oakley’s DNA and he was later arrested by the Sheriff’s department.

After Oakley pled guilty, Judge Gary Rosa sentenced him to a five-year term of felony probation supervision. Oakley was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the homeowner for damaging his property. If Oakley violates probation, he could face a possible resentencing of up to two and a third to seven years in prison.

“The Sheriff’s Department’s thorough investigation is what led to the discovery of the defendant’s DNA at the crime scene. That DNA evidence is what enabled us to secure a conviction,” said Smith.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith commended Delaware County Sheriff Deputy Cody Tromblee and Undersheriff Kim Smith for their hard work on the case.