HAMDEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 30-year-old Kassondra Pierce of Hamden.

In August, Sheriff’s Deputies received a compliant from Child Protective Services stating that Pierce may have abused a juvenile.

Through interviews, police say it was determined that Pierce had unlawfully struck a victim with excessive force resulting in bruising on the victim’s skin.

Pierce was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Hamden Court at a later date.

Sheriff Craig DuMond spoke on Pierce’s release and New York State bail reform.

“Here we are again, prioritizing the offender’s rights over the rights and safety of the victim…which in this case is a child. Once again, this case is another clear representation of the failure of the bail reform initiative created by our legislature and supported by our Governor. When will they come to their senses and admit this dangerous initiative has directly resulted in making our communities less safe and created unnecessary victims?”