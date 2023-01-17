ROXBURY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Sunday, January 15th, a Delaware County man was arrested by New York State Police on larceny and drug charges.

Shortly after noon, police were called to a store on State Highway 30 in Roxbury for a reported larceny.

An investigation determined that 24-year-old Patrick Combs stole $2,000 from a safe and then left the store in his vehicle.

Troopers located Combs and smelled cannabis while approaching his vehicle.

They searched his vehicle and found a large amount of cannabis, a weight scale, drug paraphernalia, and alcohol.

Combs was arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 3rd Degree

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Drugs in the 1st Degree

According to NYS Police, this is an ongoing investigation.