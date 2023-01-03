HAMDEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 27th, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Hamden for a menacing complaint.

Through investigation, deputies determined that Hayes Hathaway, age 49, had pushed a victim from behind, displayed an axe while threatening them, and then terminated their electrical supply.

Hathaway was arrested and charged with the following:

Menacing in the 2nd Degree

Real Property Law

Harassment in the 2nd Degree

He was released on appearance tickets.