HAMDEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 27th, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Hamden for a menacing complaint.
Through investigation, deputies determined that Hayes Hathaway, age 49, had pushed a victim from behind, displayed an axe while threatening them, and then terminated their electrical supply.
Hathaway was arrested and charged with the following:
- Menacing in the 2nd Degree
- Real Property Law
- Harassment in the 2nd Degree
He was released on appearance tickets.