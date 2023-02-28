HANCOCK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Franklin, New York man has been arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Sexual Misconduct following an investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 8th, Sheriff’s deputies received a report alleging that 19-year-old Timothy Taylor was engaging in sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old female at his home in Hancock.

An investigation revealed that Taylor did engage in sexual misconduct with the child around the end of August.

He was arrested as the child was not able to legally consent because they are under 17.

He was then processed and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Hancock Town Court at a later date.