DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Davenport man was arrested and charged after New York State Police looked into the death of his wife.

Justin T. Valk, 48, was charged with felony Manslaughter and Criminally Negligent Homicide after he allegedly did not help his wife who was having a medical emergency.

On August 1st, troopers responded to a residence on Pine Cliff Circle for a medical event involving Stephanie J. Valk, 47 of Davenport. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on August 3rd.

According to New York State Police, an investigation into the death concluded that Justin Valk was aware that Stephanie Valk was suffering from a medical event, inflicted additional physical harm, and failed to call for medical assistance.

Justin Valk was arrested at his residence and processed at the State Police barracks in Oneonta. He was arraigned and remanded to Delaware County Jail on $30,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond.