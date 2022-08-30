DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Stephen Kiss, age 52, was arrested for attempting to unlawfully evict a resident in early August.

On August 8th, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly received a complaint from a man stating that his landlord, Stephen Kiss, had attempted to unlawfully evict him from his current residence located at Magyar Lane in Davenport.

It was determined by police that Kiss had been discontinuing essential services to the residence. On two separate occasions, police say that Kiss had turned off the electricity and the water to the Magyar Lane apartment.

Deputies arrested Kiss on 2 counts of Unlawful Eviction, a Class A Misdemeanor.

He was released on an Appearance Ticket and will return to the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.