BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In 2017, Johnson City native Dwight Burton was found guilty of arson, murder, and eight other related charges after killing two children in a house fire.

On October 19, 2015, Burton set fire to a stairway inside 145 Floral Avenue in Johnson City by pouring and lighting gasoline as the residents slept.

Two brothers, 4-year-old Joshua Maxwell and 3-year-old Michael Maxwell, were killed.

Their mother, Erica Kurtz, and her friend, Jessica Baker, were severely burned.

Burton set the fire in an attempt to kill Kurtz over a failed relationship.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Today in New York State Supreme Court, that conviction was upheld.

The Appellate Court found that the verdict was supported by the evidence presented, court rulings were proper, and Burton received an effective defense in his first trial.

“This was a long and arduous process to insure justice for Michael and Joshua. The defendant’s callous actions warrant the life without parole sentence. This will never bring those innocent children back. We hope the fact Burton will never set foot outside of prison walls can bring some closure to the family,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

You can view the whole Appellate Division decision here.