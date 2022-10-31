CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 27th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported larceny at the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Howe, 32 of Cortlandville, failed to pay for items from the store and also damaged merchandise.

Howe was later located at a separate location where he was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and charged with Petit Larceny and Criminal Mischief.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on November 21st.