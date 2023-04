CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny complaint that took place on March 22nd at the Walden Oaks Golf Course in the Town of Cortlandville.

Investigators are looking to identify the man on the four wheeler pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Boellmann at 607-758-5338.

It is alleged that the suspect illegally trespassed on the closed course to collect golf balls.