CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault.

An investigation found that Leonard Walker, 26 of Cortland, allegedly entered the residence of the victim unlawfully and assaulted the victim while inside.

An arrest warrant was eventually obtained by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for Walker’s arrest.

The warrant was served on October 11th and Walker was arrested and later arraigned at the Cortlandville Town Court.

He was remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $1,000 cash bail or $5,000 bond and is scheduled to reappear in court on November 9th.