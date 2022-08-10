HOMER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the early morning hours of August 6th, David Sneed II, 56 of Cortland, was arrested for possessing large amounts of illegal drugs.

A Homer Police Officer located an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Village of Homer. Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the suspicious activity incident.

During the investigation, four people were located inside the vehicle along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Through further investigation, it was found that David Sneed II was in possession of 86 bags of heroin, approximately 11 grams of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 3 grams of cocaine, 60 Buprenorphine strips, packaging, a scale, and money.

According to the Cortland County Drug Task Force, the substances found have an approximate street value of $2,800.

Sneed was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

3 counts of Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (B Felony)

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 5 th Degree Subsection 1 (D Felony)

Degree Subsection 1 (D Felony) Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree Subsection 3 (A Misdemeanor)

He was released on his own recognizance and is set to reappear in Homer Town Court on September 6th.