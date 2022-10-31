CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 28th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies located Ryan Larrabee on Homer Avenue in the City of Cortland.

Larrabee, age 33, had an active bench warrant out of the Town of Cortlandville and was arrested for the warrant.

During the arrest, deputies found that Larrabee was in possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed on the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

Larrabee was issued an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and released on his own recognizance on that charge, but he is being held for the Centralized Arraignment Process on the warrant.

He will answer to his new charge in the City of Cortland Court on November 14th.