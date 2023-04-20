CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland man has been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for DSS fraud.

Between September 2021 through November 2022, 40-year-old Laroy Nelson allegedly failed to report required income information to the Cortland County Department of Social Services.

It was also reported that Nelson allegedly filed fraudulent documents to DSS concerning his income.

According to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson received roughly $7,100 that he was not entitled to.

Nelson has been charged with the following:

(2) Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree (Felony)

Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

He was released and is expected to appear in Cortland City Court on May 17th.