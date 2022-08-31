CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland man was arrested on August 26th by the City of Cortland Police Department and charged with Criminal Contempt and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The man, Stephen G. Strong, allegedly threatened to strangle a 9-year-old child with a cord. There was already an order of protection in place against Strong meant to protect the child.

The incident occurred at 7 ½ Church Street in the City.

Strong was arraigned in Cortland City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear back in court on September 7th.