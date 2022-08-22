CUYLER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 21st, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house on West Keeney Road in Cuyler for a domestic complaint.

Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.

Webster was arrested on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Harassment.

She was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.