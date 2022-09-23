CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.

Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office stopped Andrew Hulslander, 51 of Genoa, on Mclean Road after witnessing multiple traffic infractions.

Police determined that Hulslander was intoxicated and that he was operating the vehicle without a license. He refused a breath test and was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed, arraigned, and released on his own recognizance.

Hulslander is charged with the following:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator (Felony)

Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor)

Numerous traffic infractions

He is set to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on September 28th.