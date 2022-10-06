SOLON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On July 2nd, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime that occurred on July 1st in Solon, New York.

An investigation determined that Charles R. Warren, 60 of the Town of Solon, had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim whom he knew.

Warren was arrested and charged with Rape in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony.

He was arraigned yesterday, October 5th, and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Solon Court on October 26th.