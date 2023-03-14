CINCINNATUS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 6th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Town of Cincinnatus for a report of a subject that had been assaulted in the Town of Willet.

According to the sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Michael Lum engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, who was known to him.

A warrant was issued by the Town of Willet Court for Strangulation in the 2nd Degree and Assault in the 3rd Degree.

Lum was located and arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office on March 11th.

He was arraigned and is being held on $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 bond, and $10,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 6th.