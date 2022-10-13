WILLET, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.

Police say that between September and December of 2021, and in August of 2022, Stanley Kingdon, 78 of Willet, failed to provide the required income information to the Cortland County Department of Social Services.

As a result, Kingdon allegedly received benefits in excess of $600 that he was not entitled to.

Kingdon was issued an appearance ticket on his arrest date and directed to appear in the Cortland City Court on November 7th.