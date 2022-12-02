CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chester Burdick, 47 of McGraw, has been arrested following a large drug bust in Cortland County.

On December 1st, The Cortland County Drug Task Force, assisted by other law enforcement agencies, served a narcotic search warrant at a residence located on W. Main Street in the Village of McGraw.

Officers located more than an ounce of methamphetamine, approximately 8 grams of cocaine, 46 bags of Fentanyl, 68 sublingual strips and 19 pills containing Buprenorphine, 40 pills containing Amphetamine, packaging materials, scales, and an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the Cortland County Drug Task Force, the substances found at the residence have an approximate street value of over $5,330.

Burdick was arrested and charged with the following:

3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (Felony)

2 counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

He was arraigned and has been remanded to the Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is due to appear in the Cortlandville Town Court on December 5th.