SOLON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County man has been charged after the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into a sex abuse incident that allegedly occurred in the Town of Solon.

Jason Riley, 30, was arrested on a warrant and charged with committing a criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say that Riley had inappropriate contact with a juvenile victim between the months of June and September of 2021.

Riley was arraigned on October 3rd and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Solon Court on October 26th.