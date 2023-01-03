CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 28th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Starr Road in the Town of Cortlandville.

At the scene, they found a reported stolen vehicle from the State of Pennsylvania that had run out of fuel.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle had reportedly left the area and left the stolen vehicle in a random driveway.

Deputies determined that the car had been stolen by David Thomas, 45, of Virgil, from a residence in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

Thomas was located on New Year’s Day through an unrelated investigation.

He was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. He also had an active warrant out of Tompkins County.

Thomas was processed by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and issued an appearance ticket. He was then turned over to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office to address the warrant.