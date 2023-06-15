DELHI N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced that Paul Thayer, 48 of Cooperstown, appeared in Delaware County Court and was arraigned on a sealed indictment.

The two-count indictment was unsealed revealing that Thayer allegedly attempted to endanger the welfare of a child. Along with, Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree, which is a Felony.

Thayer allegedly engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a person that he believed to be a 14-year-old child. According to the Delaware County District Attorney, he had the intention of enticing the child to engage in sexual conduct with him.

The defendant then traveled to Walton to meet the child, but instead was confronted by an adult that had been posing as a 14-year-old child online. The man made a complaint to the Village of Walton Police that led to an investigation by the Walton Police Department.

Thayer pleaded not guilty to the charges and will be held at the Delaware County Correctional Facility with bail set at $5,000.