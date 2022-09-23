BINGHAMTON, NY – A New York State appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a Brooklyn man in a shooting death that occurred in 2017.

27 year-old Jabari Ashe is serving a 25 years to life sentence after a jury found him guilty of killing Tyquan Gumbs behind a Fayette Street home in Binghamton on April 28, 2017.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office says Ashe shot Gumbs in retaliation, believing that Gumbs had been involved in the shooting death of Brandon Hernandez on Orton Avenue in Binghamton several days earlier.

The Appellate Division ruled that there was sufficient evidence to convict and that proper rulings and jury instructions had been given.

D.A. Mike Korchak says, ““This was a long and arduous process to insure justice for Mr. Gumbs and his family. The defendant’s callous actions warrant the 25-to-life sentence, that is the maximum for this level crime in New York State.”