SCRANTON, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man was sentenced to prison today for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Walik Skeete, 46, was convicted on a charge stemming from an incident that occurred in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police stopped Skeete’s vehicle in Susquehanna County for vehicle code violations and ended up finding a loaded Beretta 9mm pistol inside.

Skeete has a prior felony conviction and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

He was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison.