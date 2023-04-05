BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tanya McGreal on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

McGreal is wanted for Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

She is roughly 5’5”, 135 pounds, and was last known to frequent the Colesville Road area in the Town of Colesville.

Anyone with information on the location of McGreal is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933