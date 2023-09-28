BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Binghamton’s most notorious killers will remain behind bars.

James Wales, the man who raped and murdered Cheri Ann Lindsey nearly 40 years ago, has been denied parole for the fifth time.

According to a Facebook post from Shelley Wood, the sister of Cheri Lindsey, Wales was denied parole on Wednesday. Wood said she and her family received a call from New York State Crime Victims that morning confirming the news. The post was made to their late father’s Facebook account, David Lindsey. David was a beloved member of the community and worked extremely hard with his wife to keep Cheri’s memory alive after her murder. The family continues to use his account as a means to celebrate both David and Cheri’s lives, inform the public on news pertaining to the case, and to continue seeking justice for Cheri.

In 1984, James Wales was sentenced to 33 ½ years to life in prison for killing Cheri while she was out collecting for her paper route on Binghamton’s North Side. Wales was denied parole in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023. However, this August, the New York State Parole Board considered releasing him due to medical reasons. Upon hearing this news, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar, local law enforcement, and members of the community voiced their concerns and fought to keep Wales in prison.

“I’d like to thank our community for coming together, standing strong and speaking out in support of Cheri Lindsey, the Lindsey family and victims of crime everywhere. We sent a clear message to the NYS Parole Board, and they listened. Nothing can undo the unspeakable crime James Wales committed, but I hope the Lindsey family can find a shred of comfort knowing he remains exactly where he belongs thanks in part to the strength and support of our community,” said Akshar.