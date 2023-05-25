BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Chenango County man will be going to prison for a stabbing that occurred in the Town of Fenton last year.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced, that in Broome County Court, Michael G. Seaman, 50 of Chenango County, was sentenced to 4 years in New York State prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the First Degree.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Seaman admitted that on October 18, 2022, in the Town of Fenton, he attempted to cause serious injury to an 18-year-old male by stabbing him in the leg with a knife during a road rage altercation. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident where the defendant had stabbed the male occupant of another vehicle after following him from Upper Front Street in Binghamton to an address on State Route 369 in the Town of Fenton. The victim was hospitalized and required surgery.

Seaman, who was located in Chenango County later that day, had no prior criminal history. Seaman also waived his right to appeal.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to hold those who commit acts of violence accountable. Our thoughts are with the victim for a full recovery. Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Assistant District Attorney Lucas W. Finley prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.