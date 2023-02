TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of a camper from 170 East Service Road in the Town of Fenton.

In the early morning hours of February 2nd, a 19.5 foot 2018 Jayco Jay Flight Travel Trailer was stolen from the location.

It bears NY registration BP80082. The VIN is 1UJBJ0AJ9J17A0488.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office General Detectives line at 607-778-2053.