CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in relation to a burglary that occurred at a residence on State Route 13 in the Town of Cortlandville.

The Burglary was believed to have occurred on September 9th, 2022 during the late night, early morning hours.

Police believe that the pictured individual may have been involved.

Anyone who has information related to the incident or can identify the pictured individual is asked to contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at 607-758-5537.