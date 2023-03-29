BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Galvin Lawton on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Lawton is wanted for violating the Sex Offender Registry

He is roughly 5’7” and 124 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Lawton is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933