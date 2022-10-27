BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a woman on an outstanding warrant and is asking residents of Broome County for assistance.

Lindsey Brown is wanted for Violation of Probation.

She is 5’2″ and 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Brown is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1196.

You can also submit an online tip at gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants.

All tips are anonymous.