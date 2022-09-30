BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Jaraska is wanted for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree. She is roughly 5’7” tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Jaraska is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Warrant Tip Line: 607-778-1196