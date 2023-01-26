BAINBRIDGE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kara Yager on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Yager is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

She is roughly 5’4” tall and 115 pounds.

Yager was last reported to frequent the Kirby Street area in the Town of Bainbridge.

Anyone with information on the location of Yager is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933