BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Haven Strong on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Strong is wanted for Violation of Probation for Assault in the 3rd Degree.

He is roughly 6’0” tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Strong is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933