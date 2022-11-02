BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Alexander Maddison on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Maddison is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

He is roughly 6′ tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Maddison is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933