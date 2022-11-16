BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Anthony Terenzi on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Terenzi is wanted for Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree. He is roughly 5’11” tall and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Terenzi is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933