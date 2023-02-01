BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

West was last known to stay in Syracuse but may be living in the Endicott area, according to the sheriff’s office.

West is wanted for Assault in the 2nd Degree.

He is 6’1” and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of West is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933