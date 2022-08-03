BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) -The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ammar H. Ali on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Ali was last known to reside in the Bronx in New York City according to the sheriff’s office.

Ali is wanted for Burglary. He is 5’6″ and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Ali is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933