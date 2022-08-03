DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On July 31st, shortly after 2 a.m., New York State Troopers responded to a residence on Bevier Street in the Town of Dickinson following reports that two males broke into the occupied home.
The suspects reportedly fled the area and were eventually located at a residence in the city of Binghamton where they were taken into custody.
Noe Casas-Aguilar, 18 of Binghamton, and a 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested and charged with the following felony crimes:
- Two counts of Burglary in the first degree
- Two counts of Robbery in the first degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree
- Reckless Endangerment in the first degree
Casas-Aguilar was transported to Broome County Jail for arraignment and processing. The 17-year-old juvenile was transported to Oneida County Correctional Facility.