DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On July 31st, shortly after 2 a.m., New York State Troopers responded to a residence on Bevier Street in the Town of Dickinson following reports that two males broke into the occupied home.

The suspects reportedly fled the area and were eventually located at a residence in the city of Binghamton where they were taken into custody.

Noe Casas-Aguilar, 18 of Binghamton, and a 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested and charged with the following felony crimes:

Two counts of Burglary in the first degree

Two counts of Robbery in the first degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Reckless Endangerment in the first degree

Casas-Aguilar was transported to Broome County Jail for arraignment and processing. The 17-year-old juvenile was transported to Oneida County Correctional Facility.