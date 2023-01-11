BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kiana Montanez on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Montanez is wanted for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Bail Jumping in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Justice.

She is roughly 5’5″, 140 pounds, and was last known to frequent the Robinson Street area in Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Montanez is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933