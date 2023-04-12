BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Allyson Russell on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Russell is wanted for Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree.

She is roughly 5’3” tall, 160 pounds, and was last reported to frequent the Court Street area in Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Russell is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933