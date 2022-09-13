BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton woman was sentenced to 3½ years in state prison after she pled guilty to felony Attempted Arson.

In October of 2021, Loretta Z. Washington, 58, set fire to a doormat outside of an apartment in the Town and Country apartment complex at 100 Roberts Street in Binghamton, after she got in a dispute with the people who lived inside.

The fire was quickly extinguished and nobody was injured.

“Thankfully the quick actions of the residents, in putting out the fire, prevented any extensive damage or injury. Washington’s reckless conduct could have resulted in tragedy, and she must be held accountable,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

After prison, Washington will also adhere to 2 ½ of post-release supervision.