BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Broome County court, a Binghamton parolee pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In October, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 40-year-old Kaycee Spawn’s motel room in Johnson City.

Police found ⅛ of an ounce of methamphetamine and a digital scale. They say Spawn intended to sell the narcotics, and she was arrested.

At the time of her arrest, Spawn was already on parole for a prior felony narcotics conviction.

She will be sentenced to 3 years in New York State Prison on April 27th.

“Unfortunately, this defendant has failed to take advantage of the opportunities given to her by probation and parole. The only alternative at this point is a State prison sentence,” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.