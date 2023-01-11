BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton woman pled guilty to setting an apartment on fire.

In November, 41-year-old Christine Holton set fire inside an apartment at 5 Edwards Street following a dispute.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to one room.

“Thanks to the Binghamton Fire Department, no one was injured, and the structure was saved. However, defendant Holton put the lives of other tenants and firefighters at risk and therefore must be held accountable,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

Holton, who has a prior felony conviction for Grand Larceny, will be sentenced to 3-6 years in New York State prison on April 19th.