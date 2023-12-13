BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton woman was accused of stealing nearly $32,000 in New York State pension payments from her deceased father-in-law.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak announced on Wednesday that 58-year-old Joy LaBarr was recently charged with Grand Larceny.

LaBarr’s father-in-law, Jack Burnett, died in December of 2020. He had previously retired in 2006 from the Binghamton Housing Authority and under the pension option he chose, his wife was to continue receiving payments after his death. However, Burnett’s wife predeceased him. No one from the family reported his passing.

The state retirement system was eventually made aware of Burnett’s death in July 2022 and stopped the payments. After the payments stopped, Labarr allegedly called the retirement system and claimed that Burnett was still alive but was unable to personally come to the phone because he was hard of hearing. It is also alleged that LaBarr inquired about the stopped July payment in an effort to have the payments resumed.

LaBarr lived in the same home as Burnett prior to his death. She later admitted to investigators that she had used Burnett’s debit card after his death. Investigators say she also admitted to calling the retirement system.

In addition to supposed ATM cash withdrawals, LaBarr allegedly used the stolen funds to purchase clothing, make other online purchases, and pay her mortgage. A total of 19 monthly electronic deposits were made into Burnett’s bank account after his death, totaling $31,872.55.

She is due back in court on January 12.